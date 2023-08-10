‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ cinematographer Anastas N. Michos on capturing horror that dwells ‘firmly in reality’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Guillermo del Toro‘s name may be in the title of “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” his Netflix horror anthology series, but he very much let the creative teams for each installment carry out their own visions. “Guillermo didn’t visit us at all on set. His imprimatur came from not only the name but the commonality of production design, which had the same production designer throughout all the episodes,” cinematographer Anastas N. Michos tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Cinematography panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “Guillermo let us do our own thing. Obviously at the back of your mind, it is under the GDT umbrella, so certain color palettes, subconsciously more than anything else, were influenced by that, but it’s really [director] David [Prior]’s vision about what this story is.”

The eight-episode series tells a different horror tale in each one. The third episode, “The Autopsy,” for which Michos received an Emmy nomination, is set in 1978 and stars F. Murray Abraham as Dr. Carl Winters, a cancer-stricken coroner who is asked by his friend, Sheriff Nate Craven (Glynn Turman), to perform autopsies on miners who had died in an explosion. One of them, it turns out, was inhabited by a parasite. Having worked with Prior previously, Michos was already attuned to the director’s style, specifically his preference for camera movement with intent.

“It’s sort of an omnipresent intent that doesn’t react to the actors, that everyone reacts within the frame at the same time,” he explains. “For example, if we were doing some sort of shot and an actor was blocked, rather than move the camera dolly left to right and open something up … David would call cut and we’d redo the shot so that we’d make sure there was a clear choreography and a formalization to what we were doing, which then of course drives the narrative as the audience because the audience is on board and understands that the camera is driving into a certain point.”

While many shows these days, especially of the horror variety, are darkly lit with tough images for viewers to make out, key scenes in “The Autopsy” are aglow and bright, including the autopsy room, evoking a neo-noir quality. Michos wanted the episode to feel grounded in reality as it asks existential questions about mortality and other life forms in the universe.

“In order to be horrific, it has to dwell firmly in reality, so you can’t have an autopsy room that is not brightly lit because that’s actually what’s going on in there. He’s gotta see,” Michos says. “And it was a challenge to get that going because it’s the last act of a 56-minute show. We managed to have Murray turn on a practical as he walks in, but I knew I was going to be married to this lighting for the next 13 minutes of screen time, so part of the challenge was to make it interesting when we first enter this room and still make it believable to go all the way through, carrying the audience’s interest and carry the intent of the drama and suspense.”

