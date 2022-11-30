Andrew Hinderaker (‘Let the Right One In’ showrunner): ‘What are you willing to do for someone you love?’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The core of the show is what are you willing to do for someone you love?” reveals Andrew Hindraker, creator and showrunner of Showtime’s horror drama “Let the Right One In.” For our recent webchat he adds, “the light and the darkness, I know that sounds like an image that has been used before, but it really profoundly, literally informed so many of the visuals,” he explains. “For example, the first scene of the show is a vampire experiencing his first sunrise in years. He has a shot where in the darkness of the eyes, you see the reflection of the sun breaking the horizon, and that’s like a literal light in the darkness,” he says. “There’s a lot of darkness in the frame, but there is a tiny flickering light that never goes out.” We talked with Hinderaker as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Hindraker adapted “Let the Right One In” from the 2004 novel of the same name by Swedish writer John Ajvide Lindqvist, which was previously adapted by director Tomas Alfredson for the classic Swedish thriller of the same name (2009) and director Matt Reeves‘ American remake “Let Me In” (2010). The series stars Oscar nominee Demián Bichir (“A Better Life”), alongside Madison Taylor Baez, Tony winner Anika Noni Rose, Emmy winner Željko Ivanek, Grace Gummer, Ian Foreman, and Kevin Carroll. In the horror drama, Mark (Bichir) and his daughter (Baez) see their lives upended when Eleanor was turned into a vampire 10 years earlier. Eleanor is consequently frozen in time, living her life in the darkness while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. Having returned home to New York City, Mark is desperate to find a cure so that his daughter can live a normal life.

The show’s cast is brimming with award winners from film, TV and theater, as well as the two young actors at the heart of the story. Baez is so compelling as young vampire Eleanor, as is Foreman, who portrays the young Isaiah, the son of police detective played by Rose. “It’s a tribute to our whole casting crew, and it’s a tribute to those two little humans who are just absolutely remarkable,” he declares. “At 12 years old, it is a challenge because we shoot the show largely on location. A lot of nights, a lot of exterior, a lot of winter,” he explains. “To accomplish that and then to pull it off is entirely a tribute to them. And then they’re so good, you know? It’s really their relationship that is so central to the series and is really the heart of the source material and it’s imperative to honor that. I just can’t say enough about Madison and Ian. They’re both wonderful.”

