Andrew Polk (‘Armageddon Time’) talks the inspiration and ‘creative leaps’ he took to bring James Gray’s public school teacher to life [Exclusive Video Interview]

For actor Andrew Polk, finding inspiration for his role as middle-school teacher Mr. Turkeltaub in James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” came fairly easily. Set in 1980 in Queens, New York, the film tackles the integration of public schools through the friendship of sixth-graders Paul Graff (Banks Repeta) and Johnny Davis (Jaylin Webb). Raised in Berkeley, California, the actor remembers the “first stab at integration” in his own community, an experience he sees as a “mirror” to the events of the movie. As a parent, he also felt he could tap into the “frustration” of a teacher having to handle 42 students by himself. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

By happenstance, Polk had the opportunity to learn about the real Mr. Turkeltaub through his “dear friend” and fellow performer Amy Ryan, who attended PS 173 in Queens and actually had the teacher in fifth grade. “She sent me a picture of her in this gigantic class of kids and Mr. Turkeltaub with a tie looking like he was holding it all in,” recounts the actor, who drew on the image and anecdotes about the man to find his performance. Learning that Turkeltaub died of a heart attack at a young age, he “built a backstory for him” and “made some creative leaps.” He explains that “what attracted me to the role was [Turkeltaub] trying to do the job the best he could in those circumstances.”

SEE ‘Armageddon Time’ writer/director James Gray on ‘epic challenge’ of telling his life story

Written and directed by Gray, “Armageddon Time” is based on the filmmaker’s childhood, so Polk also had “invaluable” access to his first-hand recollections of the teacher. The actor sings Gray’s praises, describing the “absolute joy” of working with him because he “gave us such freedom” and “made you feel trusted and made you feel like you were doing your best work.” As for his character’s racial biases and blindspots, he explains, “I did my best not to judge Mr. Turkeltaub,” sharing that he feels the character was “doing the best he could with a really impossible situation.”

As a New Yorker, Polk relished the chance to shoot a scene at the iconic Guggenheim Museum. “We shut down the entire Guggenheim… we were there all day and night,” recalls the Broadway performer. The sequence features Turkeltaub and his students on a field trip to view work by Russian painter Kandinsky, art that grabs Paul’s attention. Of the joyful scene, the performer notes how “Gray made absolute brilliant use” of the beautiful space and its iconic spiral ramp. “I was aware how cool it was,” he adds.

SEE ‘Armageddon Time’ trailer takes a nostalgic look at prevalent social problems

Polk shares all of his scenes with the film’s two young stars, Repeta and Webb, whose characters’ unruliness in class causes Mr. Turkeltaub much frustration. “They’re brilliant young actors,” comments the performer, continuing, “Regardless of their age, they were professional and open and available and in the moment all the time.” Despite the important role Turkeltaub plays in Paul’s life, the actor does not share any scenes with Paul’s family, played by Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, and Anthony Hopkins. “I would have loved to have had the chance to work with all those actors… I’d never heard of them, but I hear they’re very good,” he quips.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?