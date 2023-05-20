‘The Bear’ cinematographer Andrew Wehde explains how shot Episode 7 in one take [Exclusive Video Interview]

When viewers get to “The Bear” episode 7, “Review,” it may take them a few minutes to realize the chaos unfolding inside the kitchen of The Original Beef of Chicagoland is happening in a single take, or oner in industry parlance. But that slow-burn of awareness was intentional, cinematographer Andrew Wehde tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview, and proved to be a key to the crew’s understanding that the high-wire gambit of shooting an entire episode without the aide of cuts was the right call.

“There were no unmotivated camera moves, which would ultimately take the viewers away from the oner,” Wehde explains during the Gold Derby Meet the Experts cinematography panel. “Even us, as the filmmakers on set watching it, we didn’t realize it was a oner until eight or nine minutes in as well. And I think that’s when we realize it worked.”

Created by Christopher Storer – who also directed multiple episodes in Season 1, including “Review” – “The Bear” is a series about a chef named Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who returns to his native Chicago to run the family’s sandwich shop after his brother Mikey (guest star Jon Bernthal) dies by suicide. The first season of the intense series unfolded over the course of eight breakneck episodes, seven of which Wehde shot.

“We had a general theme to what we wanted ‘The Bear’ Season 1 to feel like and it was always like, ‘Well, make it more Michael Mann.’ Or, ‘Make it more Martin Scorsese,’” Wehde says of the approach to shooting the FX series. “It was always that frenetic energy.”

But that unbridled spirit comes to a head with “Review,” the penultimate episode. Wehde says Storer suggested the episode be done in a single take about two weeks before it was set to shoot. Once on set, the cast and crew had just one day to rehearse the scene and block it out so everyone got on the same page. “They got there by the end of the rehearsal day,” Wedhe says, adding that when everyone came back to the set to shoot the episode for real, the first take was a knockout. “Chris said that that was airable,” Wehde says. “And we did four more. We did five total and went to lunch. And we’re done.”

It was the fourth take, Wehde adds, that ended up in the show and also included some happy accidents of spills and lively moments that add to the intense vibe of the episode.

“I truly did not believe it. I don’t think any of us believed it until halfway through that first take on our shooting day,” Wehde says of how he felt after pulling off the shot with his team, including camera operator Gary Malouf and first assistant camera: camera a focus puller Matt Rasek. “We didn’t know it was going to work… The 100 or more people who made it happen plus the actors all cheered after every take. It was this eruption of celebration each time we did it, followed by a mad rush to reset the set as fast as they could with the real food and get the kitchen back to its moment before the lunch rush. It was amazing.”

“The Bear” returns for its second season on June 22, but don’t think Wehde is going to rest on any laurels after the success of Season 1. “I think people are in for a treat,” Wehde says of the new episodes. “We went for it.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions