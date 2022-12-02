Angela Bassett films: 10 best movies ranked [PHOTOS]

Angela Bassett once again plays The Sovereign Queen Ramonda in the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther.” It was the first superhero movie to ever earn an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, while also winning for its score, production design and costumes. She reprises her role in the 2022 Disney/Marvel feature film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

In 2018, Bassett was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from her alma mater, Yale University. Her career as a film actress began with a small role as Reva Devereaux in 1991 in “Boyz n the Hood.” She is married to actor Courtney B. Vance, with whom she has collaborated on several projects as producers and performers.

Tour our photo gallery of her 10 best movies ranked for films ranked, which also includes her Oscar-nominated work in “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Waiting to Exhale,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” animated feature winner “Soul” and more.

