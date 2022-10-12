Angela Lansbury appreciation: 12 best films, ranked [PHOTOS]

In her 75+ years in show business, Dame Angela Lansbury became an icon in film, theater and television. She died on October 11, 2022 at age 96, just days before her 97th birthday on October 16.

She was nominated for three Academy Awards and was bestowed with an honorary Oscar in 2013. She also won five Tony Awards (from seven nominations) for her work in the theatre (surpassed only by Audra McDonald, who has won six). It has been quite a career. She is one of the few performers equally known for all three entertainment genres, and for that effort she was recognized with a Kennedy Center Honors in 2000.

Yet the only major award to have eluded Dame Angela was the Emmy. Famously, she was nominated 18 times for the golden statue (11 times for her leading role in “Murder, She Wrote” alone) and yet has never won the golden statue. All of her terrific television work brought her a 1996 induction into the TV Academy Hall of Fame. Appreciation of her career also brought her lifetime achievement awards from the Tony Awards and Screen Actors Guild.

Lansbury was back on the large screen at the end of 2018 with a cameo singing role in “Mary Poppins Returns” starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Take a tour of her career in our photo gallery, which ranks her 12 greatest film performances from worst to best. Our list includes “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Gaslight.”

