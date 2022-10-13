She was impossibly versatile. She was improbably modest. She was irrepressibly energetic. She was, in every way, one helluva dame. In fact, Angela Brigid Lansbury was literally a Dame, made so in 2014 by the late Queen Elizabeth II whom she followed into death just 33 days after Her Royal Highness got there. However, we didn’t love Lansbury because of what she achieved but due to who she was: a woman of the people who, from all reports, was nearly as excited to meet her fans as they were to share a special moment with her.

While Lansbury famously never took home an Emmy Award, becoming one of its all-time longest-running snubs by going 0 for 18 (including 11 times for playing mystery novel author and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher on “Murder, She Wrote”), she won just about everything else, including the hearts of the world as one of the greatest performers and humans of the past century.

Here are 10 reasons why we loved Angela Lansbury so much.

10. She was the humblest of superstars.

Lansbury had two homes, but both were entirely unpretentious: a traditional farmhouse in County Cork, Ireland, and a charming but modest apartment in Midtown Manhattan. There were reports that she would do her own grocery shopping and waltz around New York without makeup. She often spoke of her love of making beds and ironing. She also never seemed bothered to be fussed over in public or asked for her autograph, gleefully accommodating all who asked.

9. Lansbury took pride in never being a Hollywood glamor-puss.

She allowed age to take its course, never investing in cosmetic surgery or elaborate makeovers (unless a role called for it). She once confessed that she “suffered from a certain lack of self-regard in the looks department.” But it hardly held her back, even if it may have cost her some roles as an ingenue. She was indeed rarely cast as a traditional leading lady, and her extraordinary career was perhaps the better and more diverse for it. No cheesecake and pin-up shots for her.

8. She received her first Oscar nomination at age 19 and didn’t exactly rest on her laurels.

That nom came for her role as a Cockney servant in the 1944 thriller “Gaslight,” and the work and awards recognition never stopped. Neither would the uncanny breadth of her acting work. She cared more about the challenge of portraying the character rather than the medium or genre. Lansbury was as comfortable on the Broadway stage as she was screens big and small. We got the impression she would do it for quarters on the corner for the right script.

7. Her work in 1962’s ‘ ’ is one of the greatest pieces of acting to be denied an Academy Award.

Oh, Lansbury was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work in the movie, all right, but she was passed over in favor of Patty Duke for “The Miracle Worker” at the ‘63 ceremony. In other words, it literally took Helen Keller to surpass her chilling performance as Laurence Harvey’s villainous, manipulative mother in “Candidate.” If you’ve never seen it, do it today.

6. Lansbury empowered middle-aged women everywhere with her work on ‘Murder, She Wrote.’

It was no small feat for the actress to demonstrate just how empowering she could make her role as the successful writer and armchair detective on the long-running CBS series. The joke was that the show’s target demo was already halfway underground, but it simply wasn’t so. During the same era as “The Golden Girls,” Lansbury further demonstrated through her character that a woman’s more mature years need not be spent in recline and decline.

5. And while playing on ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ Lansbury showed up at the Emmys when she was nominated. Every. Single. Time.

You have to figure that after she’d been nominated for eight or nine consecutive winless years, she had to be tempted to stay home. No one would have blamed her for saying, “Thanks so much, but I’m good.” Yet she never did. She took each nom as the honor it was and shrugged off defeat after defeat. And then she would show up at the parties afterward. She was the very definition of a professional and a class act.

4. Her acting range was astounding.

Though she was best known in the United States for “Murder, She Wrote” over the last 30-plus years of her life, Lansbury played everything from loveable, dotty grandmas to sharp businesswomen to nasty harridans to cheerful murderesses to winsome tavern singers to the lead in “Mame” on Broadway (where she won five Tonys). She was utterly convincing in every role, due mostly to her ability to transform herself fully. She even played Elvis Presley’s mother in “Blue Hawaii” (1961) despite being only 10 years older than The King at the time.

3. She was driven by a world-class work ethic.

Lansbury was content with the fact that she never really had an adolescence, too busy preparing to become an actress. At the same time, she never thought she was missing out on anything. And she kept right on working into her 90’s, much like Betty White did, albeit with significantly less fanfare. The woman lived to work, and that dynamic came across practically until she took her last breath.

2. We rarely read about Angela Lansbury in the tabloids.

She led a life as grandly upstanding as it was monumentally successful. She had children and grandchildren and her share of travails, but we never heard about it, because she kept her private life completely separate from her public life. She regarded acting as a job, and her celebrity extended only to what she believed she owed the public who so loyally supported her, not to basking in the limelight as a personality. And we respected her for it.

1. She remained a woman of loveliness and dignity to the very end.

Even as she aged into her mid-90’s, whenever we saw Lansbury, she appeared joyous, comfortable with herself, at peace, a woman without resentment or regret. She grew older the way we wish our own loved ones would, with a pride borne of self-esteem and confidence. At the same time, the sense of mischief never left her eyes. In other words, we never stopped loving her because she never stopped loving herself.

