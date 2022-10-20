Angela Lansbury: Her top 12 best quotes

Among Angela Lansbury‘s many memorable personal quotes during her 97 years of life, here are some of the favorites chosen by Gold Derby’s editors.

“I’d like to be remembered as somebody who entertained – who took one out of oneself – for a few minutes, a few hours – transported you into a different venue – gave you relief, gave you entertainment, and gave you joy and laughter, and tears – all those things. I would like to be remembered as somebody who was – capable of doing that.”

“We are all the victims of our own talent and our own shortcomings sometimes, and we have to be aware of those things because they will trip us up and stop us from achieving what our aims are.”

“Bringing humor and bringing happiness and joy to an audience is a wonderful opportunity in life, believe me.”

“I’ve never been particularly aware of my age. It’s like being on a bicycle – I just put my foot down and keep going.”

“I’ve worked with the greatest actors, and they’re all gone. This is what’s so desperate to me.”

“We all have levels of performance.”

“Believe me, it jabs you. When you’re on the side of buses and New York loves you, you love to go out there every night. It’s like a race. Curtain opens, out you go, and New York is yours.”

“I had the ability, but I didn’t have the name. They could have built me, which is what they did with Deborah Kerr, but I don’t think I was quite hot enough in the looks department, quite frankly. I was all talent and no looks.”

“I made about 56 movies, I think. Not that many.”

“’The Manchurian Candidate’ was the most important movie I was in, let’s face it.’

“I was put under contract. A major studio. I got nominated for an Academy Award (‘Gaslight’) that ridiculous? I mean, at the age of 18!”

