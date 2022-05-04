Angela Lewis (‘Snowfall’) on her character’s dark turn: ‘There’s a lot of people who don’t like me and Louie right now’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I think I lost a few people when I became the villain, and what I love about Louie being the villain is that she’s not just mean or evil. She has a point,” says Angela Lewis (“Snowfall”) about her character Louanne “Louie” Saint’s sinister turn throughout season five of the FX crime drama. But despite Louie’s complex point of view, the actress admits, “There’s a lot of people who don’t like me and Louie right now.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Lewis above. SPOILER ALERT: we dive into everything that happened this year.

SEEExclusive 2022 Emmy Contenders Chats

“Snowfall” tells the story of the crack epidemic in the US during the 1980s and how the CIA itself trafficked drugs to illegally fund the Contras’ war against the Sandinistas in Nicaragua. Louie is a member of the crime family led by her nephew Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) that dominates the drug trade in Los Angeles. But as time goes on Louie starts to assert her independence and her desire to stand on her own. So season five ends with Franklin losing everything and Louie dealing drugs for Franklin’s CIA contact instead.

“What I knew was that it was important to FX and the executives of ‘Snowfall’ that Louie be smart, and I think over the years we’ve really leaned into that,” Lewis explains. “She’s taught me in my own personal life how to step into and live in my own power, how to say what it is that I want, how to say what I don’t want, how to articulate the vision that I have for myself.” But with the show ending after its upcoming sixth season, “just thinking about saying goodbye is hard. I really love Louie.” No matter what the haters say.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?