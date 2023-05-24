‘Schmigadoon!’ costume designer Angus Strathie: ”Parody’ was the big word as opposed to ‘copy” [Exclusive Video Interview]

Two things crossed Angus Strathie‘s when he watched the first season of “Schmigadoon!” “I thought, ‘What is this crazy thing?!’ It was filmed during the pandemic. I didn’t even know it was happening up here, but I thought it was incredible,” the costume designer tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Costume Design panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “I thought it was so refreshing and funny and all the great things that we love in musicals and Broadway and particularly that past. I thought, ‘This is great!’ And my second thought was, ‘Damn! Why didn’t I get that?’ So when the opportunity came to do the second season, I was thrilled.”

In Season 2, struggling with fertility issues, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) try to reenter the idyllic town of Schmigadoon to find happiness. Except this time they’ve found themselves in Schmicago, as the Apple TV+ series has moved from riffing on the Golden Age of musicals of the ’40s and ’50s to riffing on the musicals of the ’60s and ’70s, like the town’s namesake “Chicago.” In Schmicago, things are a lot darker and sexier with a healthy dose of murder. According to Strathie, creator, showrunner and songwriter Cinco Paul‘s operating word was “parody,” which was also important for less creative reasons. “‘Parody’ was the big word as opposed to ‘copy’ because, of course, you’ve also got breathing down your neck all the folks from legal, who says, ‘Can it be the same?’ Quite a lot of the time, we had to put drawings in from of them, so they go, ‘Are we going to be sued for this or not?'”

The Oscar winner says it was a challenge to put his own twist on iconic looks from world-famous musicals. In the premiere, Jenny Banks (Dove Cameron) performs a chair routine at the Kratt Club in a sequined black halter outfit that is, of course, meant to evoke Sally Bowles in “Cabaret.”

“You think, well, some of the costumes are so iconic from the original shows that it’s sometimes hard not to think of something else without going completely into another genre entirely,” Strathie says. “Cinco always wanted the costumes, not unlike the music, to parody where they came from. You needed to have that immediate reaction. ‘Oh, I know who you are! I know who Sally Bowles is. I know she has to have a bob.’ I have to say she has the only bowler hat that we put in the whole show too. … But you find a way and you just think about what worked about the first one. And of course, Dove’s a different girl. Dove’s not Liza Minnelli. They’re two beautiful girls. It’s about making it suit her and fit her and be how she feels but still gives that musical parody.”

Unlike the first season, which had a uniform bucolic setting, there were three distinct worlds in Season 2: Chicago, the Victorian “Sweeney Todd” corner and the ’60s, “Hair”-esque hippie enclave. The creative team decided to embrace the trio of distinct worlds, which made it all the more eye-catching when characters from each of them crossed paths.

“I remember Cinco being interviewed and saying, ‘We have all these different stars of music and musicals. Are they all going to sit together?'” Strathie recalls. “I sort of made them true to those characters and those worlds. And so when the characters actually intermingled or related to each other, we sort of enjoyed the fact that they may pop. For instance, when Cecily and Dove go to the world of the hippies, they’re dressed in black, so they sort of pop against all the color of the hippies. I never thought there was a time where everybody should look like they’re from the same world because they’re not and that would not be true to the genesis of the piece.”

