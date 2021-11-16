RSVP now for November 23: Animation panel with ‘Blush,’ ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business,’ ‘Sing 2,’ ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’

Four top animation filmmakers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Oscar and guild contenders. Each person from these films will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, November 23, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“Blush”: Joe Mateo

Synopsis: A stranded horticulturist-astronaut meets an ethereal visitor on a desolate dwarf planet.

“The Boss Baby: Family Business”: Tom McGrath

Synopsis: The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again – and inspire a new family business.

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”: Kurt Albrecht

Synopsis: A quirky, dysfunctional family’s road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope.

“Sing 2”: Garth Jennings

Synopsis: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show.

