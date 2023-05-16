RSVP for Animation panel on May 23: ‘Entergalactic,’ ‘The Legend of Vox Machina,’ ‘Mulligan’

Three TV animation experts will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, May 23, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Emmy contenders:

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Synopsis: Jabari, a charming, streetwear-clad artist on the cusp of real success. After a chance run-in with his cool new photographer neighbor, Meadow, Jabari has to figure out whether he can make space for love in his life.

Bio: Bio: Karina Manashil’s career has included “Somebody Call My Mama,” “X” and “Pearl.”

The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again-this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.

Bio: Sung Jin Ahn is a Daytime Emmy nominee for “Niko and the Sword of Light.” Other projects have included “TMNT: Don vs. Raph,” “Little Big Awesome” and “Deathstroke.”

Mulligan (NBC/Universal)

Synopsis: After an alien attack destroys the earth, what remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch.

Bio: Colin Heck’s career has included “Allen Gregory,” “The Legend of Korra,” “Ben 10” and “Harley Quinn.”

