Anna Chlumsky (‘Inventing Anna’) on playing a real person ‘through a fictional lens’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Anna Chlumsky has one of the most unique positions in the Netflix limited series “Inventing Anna.” The six-time Emmy nominee plays Vivian Kent, a reporter loosely based on Jessica Pressler, who broke the story of notorious Soho scammer Anna Delvey. As the actress points out in an exclusive new webchat with Gold Derby, “We wanted to allow the freedom to produce and to see this story unfold through a fictional lens, so that was entrusted to me and I appreciated that so much.” Watch the video interview above.

Chlumsky felt that she was in safe hands with Shonda Rhimes, who created and produced the series. “She loves writing for humans, and that’s why it felt like a really wonderful well-worn glove to just be able to have those words,” the actress explains. “She chose those words on purpose, and so, then, if I had a question, she’d thought about it.” Chlumsky had Pressler’s own words to rely on, not only from the famous article but the reporter’s own notes as she was developing the story. “I feel like somebody who dedicates themselves to the written word and to capturing story would really convey what I needed through the printed word.”

Some of the most compelling scenes in “Inventing Anna” are between Kent and Delvey, played by Emmy winner Julia Garner. The two actresses share a number of scenes, with Kent trying to understand Delvey’s motivations, and the scammer delivering vague, enigmatic responses. Chlumsky could not praise her costar enough for bringing Delvey’s unique energy to their scenes together. “That woman is a deep well,” states Chlumsky. “I just respected her approach so much; it was like the best days of acting class, honestly, because all you do is sit there with your scene partner trying to get what you want, and you don’t know how it’ll end up.”

“Inventing Anna” is one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the year, staying consistently in the streaming service’s most-watched titles since it dropped in February. Chlumsky has many reasons for why Delvey’s story remains fascinating to so many people “What brings us to it is, ‘How can I avoid it, how can I avoid this happening to me?'” she observes, commending Rhimes and the writing team for “never making anything in a pretty bow.” It is those messy complications that the actress believes made the Netflix series so compelling. “I think the mystery itself is what grabs at you.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions