Anna Konkle (‘PEN15’) on finding comedy in ‘the worst times in a lot of peoples’ lives’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I think it’s the worst times in a lot of peoples’ lives,” admits Anna Konkle, the star, co-creator and co-writer of Hulu’s Emmy-nominated comedy “PEN15.” “It wasn’t really something that people were talking about that much in mainstream media. It was the Nickelodeon version or whatever shiny, kid-like version. And the reality that we had lived was this really awkward, weird moment between childhood and teenhood.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Konkle and Maya Erskine play middle-schoolers dealing with the cringeworthy moments that traumatize teenagers on a daily basis. Following the success of Season 1, Konkle admits there was pressure to live up to certain expectations in Season 2. “I do poorly under pressure,” she reveals. “That really intimidated me going into Season 2. We kind of had mantras for ourselves of ‘we need to love it.’ Everybody else can hate it. We need to keep trying to love it. I think we kept true to the goal and we didn’t shy away from subjects that we knew [we] were still interested in.”

“So much of it is autobiographical,” Konkle explains. “Nothing feels better than verbatim recalling what happened in that moment and then shaping it afterwards so that it follows your arc. I don’t have journals from the time. It’s so fresh in my mind, and Maya’s too. It was a traumatic time for both of us. I wish I was better at repressing stuff, I’m not! I’ve done a ton of therapy and talking about the most traumatic time brings us back to 13. If you allow yourself, it’s probably closer to the surface than we all want to accept.”

Konkle was also the head writer of Season 2’s “Vendy Wiccany” episode, in which Anna and Maya discover a business card from a psychic and develop fake abilities to force boys at school to like them. Konkle recalls the true life story that inspired the episode and the difficulty she had filming the scenes opposite Erskine. “Where the acting went was largely led by Maya and Sam [Zvibleman],” she explains. “‘The moment where Maya is losing it and I start sucking in the devil from her mouth, that was totally just of the moment. I remember feeling like, we can’t use any of that. That was too scary. It was supposed to be this light moment in the midst of a darker episode and bring levity. I was like, ‘I’m scared!’ But it worked. It’s one of my favorite scenes in the season and, for me, Maya is the funniest ever in that scene.”

Konkle was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for co-writing the Season 1 episode “Anna Ishii-Peters” along with Erskine and Stacy Osei-Kuffour. She has been nominated for three Writers Guild Awards and “PEN15” won the Gotham Award for Best Breakthrough Series – Shortform in 2019.

