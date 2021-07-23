Anthony Anderson (‘black-ish’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Anthony Anderson is entering the “black-ish” episode “What About Gary?” as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actor. This program aired February 2 and was the 10th episode of the seventh season for the ABC show.

In this installment, Dre (Anderson) wants to educate the white cousin of Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) about being an ally, even though she warns him against it.

This year marks his 10th and 11th career Emmy nominations (producing and acting) with no previous wins. For this 2021 contest, he is competing against Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), William H. Macy (“Shameless”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) and Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

