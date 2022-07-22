Anthony Carrigan (‘Barry’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Anthony Carrigan is entering the “Barry” episode “forgiving jeff” as his 2022 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This program aired April 24, 2022 and was the first episode of the third season for the HBO show.

In this installment, NoHo Hank (Carrigan), the leader of the Chechen mafia, is questioned by the police about a recent murder, and he makes sure to point the finger at Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) instead of Barry Berkman (Bill Hader). Later, Barry goes to Hank for work and receives a life lesson about how forgiveness must always be learned. This is also the episode where viewers learn Hank is dating Cristobal Sifuentes (Michael Irby), the leader of the Bolivian mafia.

This year marks two career Emmy nominations for Carrigan. For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”), Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”), Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”). “Barry” received 14 total 2022 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series.

