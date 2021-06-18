Anthony Hemingway (‘Genius: Aretha’ director) on ‘shining a light on the complexity’ of the Queen of Soul [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I started to think long and hard about Aretha Franklin and all the contributions she made to the world,” says Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway, the director at the helm of National Geographic’s bioseries “Genius: Aretha” starring Cynthia Erivo. “She was transformative and surpassed her time on this earth. Not many people have the ability to do that.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Hemingway was always impressed by Franklin’s prowess as a singer, but wasn’t fully aware of her life story until he signed on to direct the limited series. “What attracted me was the stuff that I did not know,” Hemingway explains. “I loved her as an artist. That is what I think most people think about. That was the blessing of being able to do eight hours of unpacking the humanity of her. She was a musical genius, but it was deeper than that.”

Although Hemingway grew up listening to many songs from Franklin’s vast music catalogue, one of his earliest connections to the Queen of Soul came from watching TV. “I started to recall my life and think about when she came into my life,” Hemingway reveals. “Yes, her music was part of the soundtrack of my childhood, my parents listened to her, I listened to her, I grew up in a church family so I was aware of Reverend C.L. Franklin (played by Courtney B. Vance). Then fast forward to when the TV series ‘A Different World’ came out. I love that theme song. Of course, at the time, I wasn’t thinking ‘Oh my God, Aretha is so dope,’ you just fell in the love of the song. It’s one of the catchy ones that you just sing along every time it came on.”

“Tackling the material demands authenticity,” Hemingway explains while discussing some of the painful and revealing subject matter depicted in the series. “It demands detail. It demands a deep dive into connecting and understanding the subject at its core. I was happy to know that we were telling the dual timelines of her life to really do the best we could at shining a light on the complexity of her story. I’ve done so many true-to-life stories. I’m very sensitive to the truth, honoring and respecting as best I can. You need to surround yourself with like-minded storytellers and artists. We had that both in front of and behind the camera.”

Hemingway won an Emmy in 2016 for co-executive producing that year’s winner for Best Limited Series, “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.” He was also nominated for directing the episode “Manna From Heaven” from the same series.

