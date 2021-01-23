Will Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman make Oscar history with wins for ‘The Father’?

Our exclusive odds predict that Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman will both earn Oscar nominations for their roles in the Sony Pictures Classics release “The Father.” He is a strong Best Actor contender for his heartbreaking portrayal of a man dealing with dementia. And she is coming on strong in the Best Supporting Actress race for her work as the daughter struggling to come to terms with him.

Should both of these past Oscar champs prevail again this year, they’d be just the eighth pair of co-stars nominated in these categories to do so. In the 84 years since the supporting awards were introduced at the 9th Oscars, a lucky seven films can boast victories in both these races.

The last such duo from the same film to both win were Daniel Day-Lewis and Brenda Fricker for “My Left Foot” in 1990. That marked the first of Day-Lewis’s three Best Actor trophies. He could’ve repeated this pairing in 2018 alongside Lesley Manville for Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” but neither of them prevailed.

The other six winning combos of Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress from the same movie are:

Broderick Crawford and Mercedes McCambridge for “All the King’s Men” – 1950

Marlon Brando and Eva Marie Saint for “On the Waterfront” – 1955

David Niven and Wendy Hiller for “Separate Tables” – 1959

Burt Lancaster and Shirley Jones for “Elmer Gantry” – 1961

Peter Finch and Beatrice Straight for “Network” – 1977

Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep for “Kramer vs. Kramer” – 1980

While this is the second most common of the four winning combinations behind actress/supporting actress, it is also the one that has not happened in the longest time. This combination has won seven times compared to five for Supporting Actor and Actor. In all Best Supporting Actress has been paired with a lead award on 17 occasions, compared to 11 for Best Supporting Actor.

