‘The Big Door Prize’ director Anu Valia was hooked on the Apple TV+ comedy from the start [Exclusive Video Interview]

Director Anu Valia has worked on numerous high-profile shows in the last few years, including “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,” “And Just Like That,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Shrill,” “Love, Victor,” “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens,” and “The Other Two.” But “The Big Door Prize” represented a new opportunity for the prolific filmmaker: Not just the chance to direct her first pilot (Valia was behind the camera for the first two episodes of “The Big Door Prize”) but also the ability to put a part of her worldview on screen.

Based on the book by M.O. Walsh, “The Big Door Prize” was developed by David West Read. The show focuses on what happens to residents of a small town – including series lead Dusty, played by Chris O’Dowd – upon the arrival of a mysterious machine that can predict a person’s life potential.

“He is such an empathetic, smart person,” Valia says of Read during an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby as part of our Meet the Experts: Directors panel. “The type of writing he does, he really believes in it. He’s an optimist at heart and honest about life and how people approach the problems in their life. When we met, we didn’t know each other before the show. But when he told me what the show is about, and when I read the pilot, I was just like, ‘Oh my God, this is also how think.’ His worldview matches so much my worldview and what he’s looking at in terms of human behavior, and how people respond when they’re basically told, ‘You’ve been living your life a certain way. But your potential is something else.’”

Valia says the excitement she had for the Apple TV+ comedy came from getting the chance to “create the groundwork of what the show would be” – particularly, in how “The Big Door Prize” balances the high-concept science-fiction elements with the small-town community at its core.

“Visually, the show kind of changes based on trying to create a subjective experience of how one character moves to the world,” Valia says of “The Big Door Prize,” where each episode does focus on a singular character. “But then you also want consistency in tone and visual style.”

As director of the pilot, a lot of that work was left to Valia – particularly in getting the look of the machine, Morpho, exactly right. “So there’s the small-town story, and then there’s the larger mystery puzzle box [about the machine],” she says. “When we were talking about the Morpho machine mystery elements to the show, Adam Silver, the cinematographer, and I talked a lot about photographer Gregory Crewdson and photographer Todd Hido – just sort of trying to create an element of mystery and a nod that sense that there’s a larger world here than just what’s going on in the small-town space. Because I think if the show just lived within the small-town dynamics, you’d be like, ‘Okay, I think I understand what’s going on.’ But you want to surprise the audience that there’s someone pulling the strings here.’”

The series opens with Dusty as the focus, and Valia says O’Dowd’s character had a couple of key reference points according to Read. “The movie ‘Big’ was a big reference for him to use,” she says. “So that was something that he really wanted. But also ‘Ted Lasso.’ Because this show is a positive show. It’s got an excellent optimistic view of life. And so that’s that was sort of the balance we were trying to create.”

All episodes of Season 1 of “The Big Door Prize” are streaming on Apple TV+.

