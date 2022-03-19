Ariana DeBose (‘West Side Story’) ‘incredibly grateful’ and ‘honored’ to win the Gold Derby Award [WATCH]

Ariana DeBose‘s awards collection continues to grow. On Wednesday, March 16 the “West Side Story” star prevailed at the 2022 Gold Derby Film Awards, echoing her victories at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Critics Choice and SAG Awards. The 31-year-old actress took on the iconic role of Anita in Steven Spielberg‘s remake of “West Side Story,” where she’s been earning raves all season for her acting, singing and dancing — oh my! See the complete winners list and view DeBose’s speech at the 8:18 mark.

“Oh my gosh, thank you so much,” DeBose declared in her Gold Derby Awards acceptance speech video (watch above). “Gold Derby, all of you, I am so incredibly grateful for the support. I am truly honored to be included in this season. And you know what? I just hope that you are having the most beautiful ceremony.” She signed off by blowing an air-kiss and saying, “Thank you again for this great honor. It is a joy and a privilege to be your best supporting actress.”

DeBose’s co-nominees at the Gold Derby Awards were Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”), Ann Dowd (“Mass”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) and Ruth Negga (“Passing”). The Best Supporting Actress Oscar lineup looks quite a bit different, with DeBose and Dunst being joined by Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”), Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”) and Judi Dench (“Belfast”).

“West Side Story” received a whopping 10 nominations at our kudos: picture, director (Spielberg), supporting actress (DeBose), supporting actor (Mike Faist), ensemble, cinematography, film editing, costume design, production design and sound. DeBose proved to be the only victory, as our voters rallied around “Dune” (six wins) and “The Power of the Dog” (four wins).

Besides DeBose, the other three acting champs at the Gold Derby Awards were Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) for Best Actress, Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) for Best Actor and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) for Best Supporting Actor. “The Power of the Dog” claimed our top two prizes, for Best Picture and Best Director (Jane Campion).

The Academy Awards have agreed with our Best Picture for the last two years: “Parasite” (2019) and “Nomadland” (2020). However, the Gold Derby Awards and Oscars diverged for five years in a row before that. Oscar voting begins on March 17 and goes through March 22. That ceremony officially airs March 27 on ABC with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes serving as hosts.

