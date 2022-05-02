‘As We See It’ star Rick Glassman on the responsibility of representing autism: ‘There is no one voice that’s supposed to represent anything for anybody’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Based on the Israeli series “On the Spectrum” and created by Emmy winner Jason Katims, Amazon Prime’s dramedy “As We See It” follows three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum as they strive to navigate the highs and lows of life in a world that eludes them. Actor Rick Glassman stars as one of said roommates, Jack, an intelligent web designer struggling for financial stability after learning that his father (Joe Mantegna) has been diagnosed with cancer. On the topic of representing autism, Glassman told Gold Derby in our exclusive video interview (watch above), “There is no one voice that’s supposed to represent anything for anybody.”

For Glassman, who was diagnosed with autism five years ago, representing the neurodevelopmental disorder came with a great deal of responsibility: “I was fearful of the responsibility of, if the show works and I start to do interviews, press etc., I’m going to be speaking on [something] that I am by no means an expert of.” However, for the actor, working with numerous people on the autism spectrum — including his co-stars Sue Ann Pien and Albert Rutecki, who play Jack’s roommates Violet and Harrison, respectively — throughout the show’s eight-episode debut season reinforced the idea that they and their stories are “all different.” He divulges that this awareness made him not only feel more comfortable speaking about autism but also realize “how much it matters not to be the voice of anything, but to be a voice.”

As Jack grapples with his father’s cancer diagnosis, he forges a relationship with the latter’s Nigerian-born nurse Ewatomi (Délé Ogundiran) — one that Glassman characterizes as being a metaphor for: “Don’t assume that you don’t like [someone] because they don’t yet speak your language, because you could still be on a similar frequency.” The actor explains that Jack, wrapped up in his own consciousness, becomes absorbed by his father’s diagnosis and the effect it will have on not only their mutual relationship but also his own future self-preservation. While this anxiety certainly carries over into Jack’s relationship with Ewatomi, Glassman asserts that this pairing forces the two characters into reciprocal communication: “By design, they’re forced to interact with each other and [don’t have] the opportunity to leave.”

SEE our dozens of interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

The two characters’ relationship reaches its climax when Jack proposes to Ewatomi in the finale, titled “Please Don’t Leave,” but the latter turns him down and reveals that she’s returning home to Nigeria (perhaps indefinitely). Per Glassman, this moment represents “the fight between binary decisions” and the “grey areas” in life, with which Jack struggles. The actor elaborates, “As much as [Jack] wanted to marry [Ewatomi] because he felt that’s what he was supposed to do, when she says no, it’s out of his control, he has an answer. And though he was upset, he was fine.” Building thereon, he concludes that for someone like Jack, who’s never been in a prior relationship, “it makes it easier to walk out of the house” knowing that he survived such a moment of heartbreak.

Also in our exclusive video interview, Glassman discusses how he prepared for this show, explains how being a stand-up comedian helped him get into his character’s headspace, and makes mention of his weekly podcast, “Take Your Shoes Off.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions