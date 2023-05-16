‘Love and Death’ costume designer Audrey Fisher explains Candy Montgomery’s style devolution [Exclusive Video Interview]

In an early episode of “Love and Death,” Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen) goes shopping and tries on a fitted navy blue dress with red trim. It’s stylish, modern (for 1978) and perhaps not the first outfit you might call to mind when picturing a churchgoing housewife in a bucolic Dallas suburb in the late ’70s.

“My experience when designing costumes, especially when you’re working in a smaller town environment is that the fashion is a little bit behind because if you’re in New York, it’s like the fashion is coming in quickly. … Even in Dallas, there would be a more fashion-forward look, but I feel like in this smaller environment, everything is a little behind,” costume designer Audrey Fisher tells Gold Derby (watch the exclusive video interview above). “That also allowed Candy and Sherry (Krysten Ritter) to be sort of the most interesting and cute, fashion-wise. They maybe take some trips to Dallas together and buy some cute outfits, so I was able to show the fact that Candy … wants to look good and she wants to be the most adorable and look the best. I think that’s important to her. And she’s just so bubbly and confident. It just felt like a perfect fit to sort of put her into these outfits that are a little bit more put together. They sort of have a cleaner line, they’re sort of more sophisticated. But still, she’s just that cute mom a lot of the time in a fitted tee and jeans running around town in flip-flops. And then she murders someone.”

In real life, that devastating axe murder of her friend Betty Gore (Lily Rabe) came eight months, in June 1980, after Candy and Betty’s husband, Allan Gore (Jesse Plemons), ended their nearly yearlong affair. The HBO Max limited series covers the start of the affair through Candy’s trial for the murder in the fall of 1980. Through it all, Fisher tracked Candy’s transformation from perky housewife to town pariah who couldn’t even pick what she could wear via her wardrobe.

When the affair begins, Candy dons a pink peignoir set for their first rendezvous together. It’s a flirty, floor-length piece that shows some skin but not too much. “That first time that she’s welcoming Allan into that sleazy hotel room, I feel like she’s so committed to this romance novel kind of moment. I feel like she put on her most special and also most demure kind of set because it really is sort of like a peekaboo,” Fisher explains, adding that she and Olsen worked closely together to figure out every one of Candy’s motel room looks as the affair progresses — even those you see in a split second in a montage. “There’s a lot of quick hits of them in the two different motels and we really wanted to show how she felt more comfortable and more sexually confident and they become closer and their friendship develops and it becomes more of a friendship.”

Olsen was also “really clear” about Candy having a completely different look when she’s in bed with her husband, Pat (Patrick Fugit). At home, she wears “everyday nightgowns” with a sleeve and a higher neck. “That was really specific and I loved that. I loved how specific she was in the stories that we wanted to tell with the clothes,” Fisher says. “It’s amazing to have that collaboration, especially with your leading lady.”

While she had poetic license in creating looks for these private moments, there were details and photo references for the day of the murder and the trial. Fisher started working on Candy’s “murder look” from the start because she and her team would have to build the pieces since they needed multiples of everything to recreate the bloody killing. She estimates they had 15 to 20 versions of Candy’s burgundy blouse and blue jeans and 12 to 15 pairs of her incriminating white flip-flops. “The flip-flops were challenging. We had to shop at bigger stores that would be able to provide the multiples we needed,” she shares. “But the cheap flip-flops don’t fit very well because the straps are too loose. We finally found them at Target.” That is, of course, fitting (no pun intended), since Candy was planning on going to Target the day of the murder.

In preparation for the trial, Candy’s lawyer, Don Crowder (Tom Pelphrey), orders her to lose weight and says he’ll pick out her wardrobe. His strategy: present Candy as a docile, conservative homemaker who would never be able to pick up an axe and swing it 41 times on someone. Because there were no photographs in court, Fisher took screenshots of footage of Candy walking in and out of court and used the court sketches to put her own spin on Candy’s looser sweaters and jackets. Her assistant, Brie Harris, found a beige duffel coat online that matched exactly. “She found the real one, so we had a dead stock with the tag on version of that coat, which was like [mind blown],” Fisher says.

“That’s so fun — a real-life costume in the story becoming a costume on a costume on our show,” she adds. “I’m so glad that scene existed already because it’s so pivotal that Don sits her down and says, ‘OK, you have to look more meek, you have to look more demure, you have to lose weight, you have to change your hair.’ He really wants to scale her down and contain her naturally bubbly nature. In that scene, I put her in a really cute, fitted black tee. She was in one her most fashion-forward little tees and her burgundy jeans, so I was trying to create that juxtaposition.”

