Audrey Morrissey (‘The Voice’ executive producer) teases new coach Ariana Grande and 7 ‘incredible’ Emmy nominations [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It feels incredible, shocking even!” exclaims Audrey Morrissey, the executive producer of NBC’s “The Voice,” while reflecting on the reality TV series earning seven Emmy nominations for its 19th and 20th seasons. “It’s been a decade. To be continually recognized and nominated is unbelievable. It’s so gratifying and so rewarding.” Watch Morrissey’s exclusive video interview with Gold Derby above.

The four-time Emmy winner explains that producers constantly think about how to mix things up “without jumping the shark.” Since the series premiered in 2011, various twists have been added to bring excitement to the program including steals, blocks and instant saves. “You want to keep things fresh,” Morrissey says. “You want people coming back for more, having an unexpected element. But it’s got to make sense. It has to fit with the core values of the show.”

One major change fans can look forward to in Season 21 is the addition of pop superstar Ariana Grande to the coaching panel. The Grammy winner replaces Nick Jonas and sits alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. “She is giving the coaches a run for their money,” Morrissey teases. “She is funny. She is whip smart. She’s very generous and gives very thoughtful, technical comments in a way we really haven’t seen before.”

“None of us knew what to expect,” Morrissey continues. “We obviously knew exactly who she was and how talented she is, but you’re never sure what you’re going to get when people step into that coaching role. What we have gotten every single time is a glimpse of really getting to know the coaches. They are themselves, they’re not playing a character. I think people are going to love seeing Ariana this way.”

“The Voice” has received seven Primetime Emmy nominations in 2021. In addition to it’s bid for Best Competition Program, the series has been recognized for picture editing, casting, contemporary hairstyling, directing, lighting design and technical direction. In total, the singing competition has earned 69 Emmy nominations and seven wins since it premiered in 2011.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track the latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?