Aunjanue Ellis (‘Lovecraft Country’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Aunjanue Ellis is entering the “Lovecraft Country” episode “I Am” as her 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. This program aired September 27 and was the seventh episode of the first season for the HBO show.

In this installment, Hippolyta (Ellis) visits the former Ardham Lodge and its ruins, only to discover that George (Courtney B. Vance) was there. She uses a hidden key to enter the Winthrop observatory, where Atticus (Jonathan Majors) saves her from the police and falls through another dimension.

This year marks her second career Emmy nomination with no wins so far. For this 2021 contest, she is competing against “The Crown” stars Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell, plus “The Handmaid’s Tale” stars Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

