‘Succession’ casting director Avy Kaufman on the secrets of guest stars for Season 4 [Exclusive Video Interview]

Nine-time Emmy Award nominee and three-time Emmy winner Avy Kaufman has worked as a casting director on countless top shows and films, including champs like “Mare of Easttown” and “Dopesick” and Oscar winners such as “Brokeback Mountain” and “Lincoln.”

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I think trusting in yourself [is key],” Kaufman tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview. “You have to believe in what you believe. I think it really does come from that because I have no idea, once they get on set, what’s going to happen.”

Never was that statement more accurate than with “Succession.” In casting the acclaimed HBO drama – winner of Best Drama Series in 2020 and 2022 and nominated 27 times this year for its final season – Kaufman had to work quickly and make decisive choices about who to cast, often without the scripted material. As a result, she had to trust her instincts to find actors sharp enough to hang with the main cast, including Emmy winners Jeremy Strong and Matthew Macfadyen and nominees Brian Cox, Nicholas Braun, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin. For her work on the Jesse Armstrong series, Kaufman earned two Emmys in 2020 and 2022. This year, she’s once again nominated in the Casting for a Drama Series category for the final season of “Succession.”

“The main thing I was thinking about is, who are the best actors to keep up with all of the family actors? Who can keep them going? Who can keep raising the bar? Who’s good enough to play with them? Who are you going to bring in?” Kaufman says of her goal for the last episodes.

In the case of Adam Godley, who memorably played Darwin Perry in the episode “America Decides,” Kaufman woke up in the middle of the night and thought he might be a good sparring partner for Macfadyen and Braun. That turned out to be true: Godley participated in one of the funniest moments of the season when his character – a kind of conservative Steve Kornacki at ATN – gets wasabi in his eyes and comedic hijinks involving La Croix seltzer and Cousin Greg (Braun) ensue.

“He’s the kind of actor who knows how to do this very hard material,” Kaufman says of Godley. “These writers are so smart. It’s crazy. There’s not a plethora of actors who can deliver these lines. In fact, it’s a very particular actor who can deliver these lines.”

Godley didn’t even read for Kaufman, she recalls. “It was kind of like, ‘The writers and the director have to trust me, I’ve got to trust the actor. It’s all the way down.”

Another standout guest star in the show’s final season was Annabeth Gish. The “Mystic Pizza” actress played a studio executive who tangled with Culkin’s Roman during a particularly fraught lunch meeting.

“I’ve wanted to cast her for years, I’ve brought her in on things,” Kaufman says of Gish. “I just thought, who could keep up with Kieran, who’s going to walk in and have all the weight that role needs? And then that scene is crazy. When he flips it around – I feel like that’s where the world is right now. We just keep getting taken by surprise with things that keep happening, you know?”

Like almost everyone else, Kaufman watched the result of her work in real time. “I see the show when you see the show, right? So I’m just hoping and praying everybody’s as good as I want them to be, to be perfectly honest,” she says. The pace of the show, Kaufman concludes, meant she had to be fast and right. “You can’t linger on it, you’ve got to nail it,” she says. “You got like two minutes, you’ve got to nail it, you’ve got to say goodbye.”

“Succession” is available to stream on Max.

