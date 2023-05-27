‘Bad Sisters’ production designer Mark Geraghty was like a ‘forensic scientist trying to work out how these people live’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I suppose the biggest challenge to any designer taking on a contemporary piece is that everyone has an opinion and seems to know what it would look like. So your audience is vast and everyone will have an idea of what they think it should be. Whereas a period piece, people trust you more,” says “Bad Sisters” production designer Mark Geraghty. Watch our exclusive video interview with him above.

“Bad Sisters” is the story of the title siblings: one of the five Garvey sisters is married to an emotionally abusive man (Claes Bang), so the other four hatch a plot to murder him. And those sisters each have unique lives and personalities that inform the designs of where they live. “We’re basically forensic scientists trying to work out how these people live.” For instance, Eva (Sharon Horgan) lives in the Garvey family home, so it had “layers of history” with “remnants of their childhood.”

In contrast, Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) is “so completely different to all the other sisters” after her husband has spent years sapping her of her confidence and spirit. He wants her to be “a Stepford wife … It’s chintzy curtains, it’s colors from magazines rather than homely colors.” It’s “quite cold” and makes you “feel uncomfortable … So there’s the two biggest contrasts I think in the whole show, Eva’s house to John Paul’s and Grace’s, and the sisters can see this and feel there’s something wrong here.”

The other sisters’ homes are equally reflective of their lives. Bibi (Sarah Greene) is a “very strong woman” and “an organizer,” so her home represents “clean living … with the white colors and the perfect house.” Ursula (Eva Birthistle) on the other hand is a working mother with three children, so her living space “had the mess, it had the colors of a family home, but it was chaotic all the time.” And Becka (Eve Hewson) is a “wild child,” so you can see “her life is fun, carefree, it’s the strong colors, the mess everywhere. No responsibility.” Ultimately, “I hope it all gels together and people get the story because there’s so many layers to it.”

