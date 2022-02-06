Watch our 14 exciting interviews with BAFTA Awards 2022 acting nominees

BAFTA film awards nominees were announced on Thursday. The 2022 ceremony airs from London on Sunday, March 13. Over the past few weeks, Gold Derby editors and writers have interviewed many of this year’s acting nominees. Enjoy watching these exciting, informative 15-20 minute chats below for 14 performers by clicking on each name.

Caitriona Balfe, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in “Belfast”

Jessie Buckley, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in “Mass”

Mike Faist, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in “West Side Story”

Emilia Jones, nominated for Best Actress in “CODA”

Troy Kotsur, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in “CODA”

Ruth Negga, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in “Passing”

Woody Norman, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in “C’mon, C’mon”

Jesse Plemons, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in “The Power of the Dog”

Renata Reinsve, nominated for Best Actress in “The Worst Person in the World”

Millicent Simmonds, nominated for Rising Star Award

Kodi Smit-McPhee, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in “The Power of the Dog”

Tessa Thompson, nominated for Best Actress in “Passing”

We’ve also got dozens of more interviews with BAFTA nominees for producing, directing, documentaries and many crafts categories. Just click here to view them.

