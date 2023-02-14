BAFTA Awards predictions: Our official racetrack odds

Wondering who will take home prizes when the British academy announces the BAFTA Awards winners on Feb. 19. Click through the photo gallery above or scroll down for our racetrack odds in 21 categories, which are based on the BAFTA predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users.

The BAFTAs are the British equivalent of the Oscars, and due to their overlapping memberships, they might give us a preview of things to come. But the Brits might not be as interested in setting up the Oscars as they have been in recent years. For these awards a new jury system decided the nominees for acting and directing, leading to a unique lineup where most of the Oscar-nominated performers are missing and a number of under-the-radar contenders broke through instead.

The 76th annual BAFTA Awards nominations were revealed on January 19, just two days after the deadline for Oscar voters to weigh in with their choices for nominations. The entire BAFTA membership vote for the winners in each category after watching all nominated films. This final round of voting ran from Jan. 20 to Feb. 14.

These awards honoring the best British and international contributions to film will be handed out 11 days before academy members start casting their final ballots. The 95th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12.

BEST PICTURE

The Banshees of Inisherin – 7/2

Everything Everywhere All At Once – 71/20

All Quiet on the Western Front – 4/1

Elvis – 9/2

Tár – 9/2

BEST DIRECTOR

Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once – 71/20

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – 4/1

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front – 5/1

Todd Field, Tár – 11/2

Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave – 13/2

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King – 7/1

BEST ACTOR

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin – 71/20

Austin Butler, Elvis – 9/2

Brendan Fraser, The Whale – 9/2

Bill Nighy, Living – 11/2

Paul Mescal, Aftersun – 13/2

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – 15/2

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Tár – 17/5

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once – 39/10

Danielle Deadwyler, Till – 5/1

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – 6/1

Ana De Armas, Blonde – 6/1

Viola Davis, The Woman King – 7/1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once – 10/3

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin – 4/1

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – 5/1

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front – 6/1

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light – 13/2

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse – 7/1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – 7/2

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 39/10

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once – 5/1

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness – 11/2

Hong Chau, The Whale – 6/1

Carey Mulligan, She Said – 15/2

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Living – 10/3

All Quiet on the Western Front – 37/10

The Whale – 9/2

She Said – 9/2

The Quiet Girl – 9/2

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Banshees of Inisherin – 16/5

Everything Everywhere All At Once – 19/5

Tár – 9/2

Triangle of Sadness – 9/2

The Fabelmans – 9/2

BEST CASTING

Everything Everywhere All At Once – 16/5

Triangle of Sadness – 39/10

All Quiet on the Western Front – 9/2

Elvis – 9/2

Aftersun – 9/2

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Top Gun: Maverick – 69/20

All Quiet on the Western Front – 7/2

Elvis – 9/2

Empire of Light – 9/2

The Batman – 9/2

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Elvis – 16/5

Babylon – 39/10

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – 4/1

All Quiet on the Western Front – 9/2

Amsterdam – 9/2

BEST FILM EDITING

Everything Everywhere All At Once – 10/3

Top Gun: Maverick – 19/5

All Quiet on the Western Front – 4/1

Elvis – 9/2

The Banshees of Inisherin – 9/2

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

The Whale – 17/5

Elvis – 37/10

The Batman – 9/2

All Quiet on the Western Front – 9/2

Matilda – 9/2

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Babylon – 82/25

The Banshees of Inisherin – 39/10

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – 9/2

All Quiet on the Western Front – 9/2

Everything Everywhere All At Once – 9/2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Elvis – 69/20

Babylon – 37/10

All Quiet on the Western Front – 4/1

The Batman – 9/2

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – 9/2

BEST SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front – 69/20

Top Gun: Maverick – 71/20

Elvis – 9/2

Avatar: The Way of Water – 9/2

Tár – 9/2

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water – 31/10

The Batman – 4/1

Top Gun: Maverick – 9/2

Everything Everywhere All At Once – 9/2

All Quiet on the Western Front – 9/2

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – 23/10

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – 31/10

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – 10/3

Turning Red – 7/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Moonage Daydream – 18/5

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – 19/5

Fire of Love – 4/1

All That Breathes – 9/2

Navalny – 9/2

BEST FEATURE NOT IN ENGLISH

All Quiet on the Western Front – 16/5

Decision to Leave – 4/1

Argentina, 1985 – 9/2

The Quiet Girl – 9/2

Corsage – 9/2

BEST BRITISH FILM

The Banshees of Inisherin – 6/1

Living – 15/2

Aftersun – 15/2

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – 17/2

Empire of Light – 17/2

Matilda – 9/1

The Wonder – 10/1

The Swimmers – 11/1

See How They Run – 13/1

Brian and Charles – 14/1

