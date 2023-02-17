BAFTA predictions: ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ will dominate

“The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” will be the big winners at the BAFTAs on February 19. That’s according to the combined forecasts of BAFTA experts, our in-house editors, the best among those who’ve predicted the BAFTAs in the past and thousands of Gold Derby readers. All of them have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down to see our BAFTA Awards predictions listed by film.

Oscar frontrunner “The Banshees of Inisherin” is predicted to win five BAFTAs including the big one, Best Picture. “Everything Everywhere” will pick up four prizes including Best Director for the Daniels. We’re expecting only two other films to win multiple BAFTAs: “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Elvis.” See which races we’re forecasting to go to those films and others below.

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Picture

Best British Film

Best Actor – Colin Farrell

Best Supporting Actress – Kerry Condon

Best Original Screenplay

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Director – Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert,

Best Supporting Actor – Ke Huy Quan

Best Casting

Best Film Editing

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best International Feature

Best Sound

“Elvis”

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Best Visual Effects

“Babylon”

Best Original Score

“Living”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Tar”

Best Actress – Cate Blanchett

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Cinematography

“The Whale”

Best Makeup and Hair

