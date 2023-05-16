Barrie Gower (‘The Last of Us’) on refining prosthetic designs to bring ‘clickers’ and ‘bloaters’ to life [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s rare that you join a project and there’s a huge IP already, and this huge catalog of work that you’re able to follow,” notes prosthetics designer Barrie Gower of “The Last of Us.” Even though the Emmy-winning artist had never played the original video game from Naughty Dog, he was well aware of the “iconic” creature designs. Gower eagerly reunited with “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin to to bring the terrifying “clickers” and “bloaters” of the cordyceps apocalypse to life. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Clickers were perhaps the most anxiously anticipated creature out of the many variations of infected monsters in “The Last of Us.” The infection has taken over these former humans to the point where fungus has burst through their skulls and covered their eyes, forcing them to use a ghastly clicking sound as a form of echolocation as they hunt. Gower reveals that his department was one of the first teams to begin work on the project because recreating these iconic creatures was such a massive undertaking.

Working off of Naughty Dog’s concept art, Gower initially believed that the center of the clickers’ faces would need to be digitally created due to the deep caverns and concave elements. However, as work on the practical sculpts continued, he realized that he would be able to accomplish nearly all of the clickers with prosthetics. The clicker performers wore “two or three silicon appliances and a big, foam latex crown,” according to Gower. These headpieces contain tiny gaps for the actors to obtain a limited vision, which are tucked deep into the crevices in order to make them undetectable in a closeup. When it came time for stunt work, the artist utilized removable plugs which were built into the area around the actor’s eyes. This way part of the headpiece could be taken out in order to provide enough field of vision to safely perform stunts while also not needing a brand new makeup application. The removed area was digitally filled in in post production.

Gower was also responsible for the larger-than-life bloaters, infected who have been turned into hulking beasts as the infection stretches their body and covers it with a layer of fungi thick enough to be armor. Luckily, the designer was working on “Stranger Things” Season 4 around the same time as “The Last of Us.” He was able to “use a lot of our experience” in creating the full-body makeup of villain Vecna, and refine it to craft the bloater.

“The whole suit, head to toe, was made out of foam rubber,” he explains. This material made the suit much lighter than the one used for Vecna, despite the bloater being designed on a much larger scale to fit the imposing 6’8” bloater actor Adam Basil. He sculpted the design whole before it was “separated into jigsaw pieces,” and then fabricated into a suit. “At the end of the day, Adam was pretty much wearing a sofa,” jokes Gower. But the refined design allowed Basil to be dressed in the suit in about 30 minutes, which saved an incredible amount of time compared to other full-body characters on screen which require hours of time in the makeup chair.

As for the artistic vision of the creature designs, Gower admits that he didn’t want to stray too far from what fans would expect from the games. “They’re so well established…90% of me was I just physically wanted to recreate what was in the game,” he elaborates. Still, he notes that his team “came up with a few new forms and a few new shapes” and played with texture. Those new forms are all based on images of fungi which he compiled for inspiration. He has enough images to clog up his computer. “The irony is I hate mushrooms,” exclaims Gower with a laugh.

Gower is a four-time Emmy winner, with three victories for his prosthetic makeup on “Game of Thrones” and one win for “Stranger Things.” He earned two additional nominations for “Game of Thrones” and a nomination for “Chernobyl.”

