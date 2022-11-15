Baz Luhrmann films: All 6 movies ranked, including ‘Elvis,’ ‘Moulin Rouge!’ [PHOTOS]

Practically alone among mainstream filmmakers of today, Baz Luhrmann is almost a mythic figure, an Aussie gentleman of elaborate tastes and legendary creative control of every aspect of his movies, from writing to direction, design to costuming, music to editing. He has directed just six feature films over 30 years, but each has achieved its own fabled history. That would include his latest, “Elvis,” not so much a biopic as a movie “inspired by real events” and starring Austin Butler. Where “Elvis” will land during awards season remains a significant question mark; it has, however, already proven to be a critical favorite that ranks with Luhrmann’s best.

But who is this man? A brief background bio: he has born Mark Anthony Luhrmann on September 17, 1962 in Sydney, Australia, the son of a mother who was a ballroom dance teacher and dress shop owner, and as father who ran a petrol station and movie theater. Legend has it that he earned the “Baz” handle because his hair style resembled that of puppet character named Basil Brush. At 20, he founded his own theatre company. At 30, Luhrmann directed his first feature, “Strictly Ballroom.” But he didn’t exactly pop them out after that. His second theatrical, the Oscar-nominated “William Shakespeare’s Romeo+Juliet,” came four years later, and his third. “Moulin Rouge!”, five years after that. It would require 21 more years for his next three.

Take the opportunity to tour through our photo gallery above of Luhrmann’s half-dozen directed and co-written films and see if you agree with our ranking.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions