Bear McCreary (‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ composer) on how ‘strong sonic identities… suspend your disbelief’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“To me, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is ‘The Godfather’ of fantasy,” declares “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” composer Bear McCreary. For our recent webchat he adds, “it’s a dream come true because in a way, it’s the ultimate fantasy environment and I always wanted to contribute to it,” he says. “It was this liberation. I just felt so free to explore and ultimately write all these character themes. I mean, that’s what I love about genre writing in general, is that you need character themes and strong sonic identities to suspend your disbelief.” We talked with McCreary as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime Video, based on J.R.R. Tolkien‘s “The Lord of the Rings” and its appendices, set thousands of years before Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies. The epic prequel boasts an enormous cast, portraying dwarves, elves, humans and Harfoots, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of an ancient evil to Middle Earth.

McCreary was the perfect choice to follow in the footsteps of Oscar-winning trilogy composer Howard Shore, given his impressive sci-fi and fantasy credits, including “Battlestar Galactica,” “The Walking Dead,” “DaVinci’s Demons” (for which he won an Emmy in 2012) and his Emmy-nominated work on “Black Sails” and “Outlander.” The composer relished the opportunity to breathe new life into the Middle Earth musical landscape, while still maintaining a degree of continuity with Shore’s revered work, even in the face of fever-pitch anticipation and expectation from Tolkien fans.

“This is something that in the modern era, many of us composers deal with. More often than not these days, I’m dealing with an I.P. that has some kind of history,” McCreary explains. “Thankfully, I didn’t need to worry about any quotation. My motto was continuation, not quotation,” he reveals. “We have new characters, we even have factions and realms and races that were not in those movies. So, not only did I have the freedom to create something new, I really had to make sure that one day when fans watch all of our show and then go right into ‘The Hobbit’ trilogy and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, they feel a sense of continuity.”

