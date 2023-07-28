‘Beef’ costume designer Helen Huang: ‘We did feel that it was very special’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Costume designer Helen Huang won an Emmy Award in 2016 for her work on “American Horror Story: Hotel,” but that didn’t make her 2023 nomination in Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for the Netflix series “Beef” any less gratifying.

“I was very excited, mostly because the show was getting such recognition,” Huang tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview. “We did feel that it was very special when we were putting it together and it was very good to see it really resonate with voters. My team worked so hard on it. With Emmys, it’s sort of like it should be for the whole crew because, without them, you really can’t accomplish your goals.”

Huang landed one of the 13 Emmy nominations for the series, which was created by Emmy nominee Lee Sung Jin (who also goes by the name Sonny Lee). She says “Beef” came during a period when she was hoping to find a project that featured a primarily Asian-American cast or had an Asian-American showrunner or director.

“Beef,” Huang says, was one of “the most amazing things I think I’ve read in a really long time. It was because it was very grounded in a way and full of emotions that people experience a lot in our contemporary lives – especially having an existential crisis, I think that’s something that everyone deeply understands. But then also, there’s this other layer of being surreal and philosophical at the same time. I just felt Sonny was such a brilliant writer to sort of have each toe dipped into each one of these ideas and have it be so cohesive and so interesting. And so yeah, the script was so amazing. I really wanted to work on it.”

“Beef” is about the mutually destructive war between a wealthy small business owner, Amy (played by Emmy nominee Ali Wong), and a lower-class handyman at the end of his rope, Danny (played by Emmy nominee Steven Yeun), who are positioned as outraged rivals following a road-rage incident. The series is set in the present day, something that Huang says provided her with a lot of leeway in terms of developing looks for each character.

“My thought is, life is stranger than fiction. Just because something looks real doesn’t mean it’s boring – which I think sometimes people confuse with contemporary costumes,” she says.

For Amy, Huang says she thought of “how people project themselves on Instagram and what this curated world looks like. This idea of good taste and how it’s viewed by people at a different economic standing, which is Danny.”

In terms of Danny, she adds, “I really wanted to talk about the regional differences and an Asian-American experience and what that was that looked like. I did want to show people men that I knew when I was growing up – so like my father, my cousins, my brothers, and my friends in terms of like what sort of evolved in terms of like their look, especially since Danny is from Torrance/El Segundo and how being Asian and growing up in that community is very different than an Asian person growing up in Central Los Angeles and Koreatown. Those were definitely things that I thought about and wanted to draw from as I entered into this.”

Huang says Lee was a great collaborator and “exceeded expectations.” Not that she was too surprised after he passed her test.

“I divide showrunners and directors into two camps. You like hats or you don’t like hats,” she says. “I usually like the directors who like hats.”

As she explains, “If you like hats, there are things that you like visually that are very organic to people and you don’t try to sanitize it.” Lee, Huang adds, was one of those who like hats and he was completely on board with Huang’s choice to put Amy in a jaunty knit hat in the pilot episode.

“I feel like because Amy is so curated, she would be a person that figures out her whole outfit. So bag, hat, everything connects,” she says. “I showed it to Sonny and I was like, ‘I think we should go with the hat.’ And he was like, ‘Absolutely.’ I was actually afraid because I was like, ‘Am I testing if you’re a hat person or not and will you pass the test?’ But, I think it just provided a sense of dissonance and a moment of disconnect and a moment where her hat is like an exclamation point, right? It’s very perky. It’s knitted, so it’s very warm on this person who was having this like really intense road rage. And I think for the scene it was very, very effective.”

“Beef” is streaming on Netflix.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions