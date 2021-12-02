‘Being the Ricardos’ producer Todd Black on capturing the ‘real and raw’ essence of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Producer Todd Black has been interested in making a film about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz since 1995, but their children weren’t “ready to do that at that time.” But eventually Black met with Lucie Arnaz and the two started a “trust-building” process that ultimately led to Amazon’s “Being the Ricardos.” Arnaz didn’t want a fawning portrait of her parents, though. “She said, ‘I don’t want to soften it. I want to really get real and raw.'” We talked with Black as part of our “Meet the Experts” Film Producers Panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos” isn’t a traditional cradle-to-grave portrait of Ball and Arnaz’s lives and careers. Instead, it focuses on one week during production of “I Love Lucy” when Ball (played by Nicole Kidman) is publicly accused of being a communist amid the Red Scare while also dealing with tensions in her marriage to Desi (played by Javier Bardem).

Of course, when you’re making a film about two of the most recognizable public figures in Hollywood history, “casting is a tricky thing,” but strictly mimicking the famous couple wasn’t. “Aaron and I did not want to have imitations. You’re never going to duplicate Lucile Ball and Desi Arnaz. It’s never going to happen. They were one of a kind, that’s it.” Instead, they wanted actors who could capture “the essence of Lucille Ball and the essence of Desi Arnaz … and I think it really served us well.”

Ultimately, Black felt like he “won the lottery” with this film since it’s “every producer’s dream” to explore trailblazing subjects like Ball and Arnaz “and show the machinations of their relationship and their marriage, and their professional relationship on ‘I Love Lucy’ … To get to tell iconic people’s stories as a film producer is kind of a dream come true, actually, particularly with someone like Aaron.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?