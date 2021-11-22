‘Being the Ricardos’ production designer Jon Hutman on capturing the ’emotional reality’ of Lucy and Desi’s world [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“My job is as much about trying to create the emotional reality of the world as it is to reproduce the reality,” explains production designer Jon Hutman about his approach to recreating the world of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the biographical drama “Being the Ricardos.” In this case the emotional heart of the story was “about what happens when your dreams come true, and now you’re worried about losing it all.” We talked with Hutman as part of our “Meet the Experts” Production Designers Panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the Amazon film takes place during one week on the set of “I Love Lucy” as Ball (played by Nicole Kidman) fights public accusations that she’s a communist at the height of the Red Scare. She’s navigating those choppy political waters and trying to save her marriage to Desi (played by Javier Bardem) all while rehearsing for the next episode of her show.

“I Love Lucy” aired in black and white, of course, but Hutman had “some archival reference to what the actual colors of the set were.” So “we started with the living room, which is the iconic piece, and then I built from there.” He intended that “the world of the set would be extremely de-saturated from color because one of the things that Lucy talks about in the movie is living inside of this box. And basically everything outside of that box, all of her life, her relationship with Desi and kids, everything rests on what happens inside of this box.”

He contrasted those visuals with flashbacks of their past. “The colors are pushed and saturated because I think that’s what happens in your memory. And so the journey that she’s taken is from this rich memory of the past, into this de-saturated reality of the present moment.” Conveying those themes in a visual way comes in no small part from Sorkin’s screenplay: “It only works visually because it works dramatically in the script … All I have to do is follow the roadmap and color in the outlines that he’s created. And it works.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?