Bella Ramsey (‘The Last of Us’) on feeling ‘instantly comfortable’ on set and bonding with Pedro Pascal [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’m never instantly comfortable in a place, but sets are magical for me,” explains Bella Ramsey. After winning over audiences everywhere as the fierce Lyanna Mormont on “Game of Thrones,” the actor is back on our screens in another HBO series. This time Ramsey portrays Ellie in the hit adaptation of “The Last of Us.” She reveals that the feeling of belonging which she first discovered on the set of Westeros “has continued” while on production of this post-apocalyptic story. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Ramsey spends the majority of her time on “The Last of Us” with Pedro Pascal, who plays Ellie’s caretaker Joel. As fate would have it, the pair were both featured on “Game of Thrones” and had two of the most iconic deaths in a series completely full of brutal demises. Yet their paths never met. “He did all his stuff in the warm countries, and I did mine in rainy Belfast,” notes Ramsey. “So I think we had very different experiences, but we bonded over the fact that it was the launch pad for both of our careers.”

WATCH Murray Bartlett interview: ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ and ‘The Last of Us’

“I think there was an instant connection,” Ramsey says of her bubbly friendship with Pascal. Now that “The Last of Us” has aired all of its Season 1 episodes and there are no fears of spoilers, the actress has provided the world with plenty of social media posts detailing behind-the-scenes escapades with her co-star. Their characters may be deadly serious, but it’s obvious that the pair were all smiles together once the cameras stopped rolling. “We really bonded from being in a car together,” explains the actress. Starting with the third episode, Joel and Ellie embark on an epic cross-country road trip. “There’s something about being stuck in a car with someone,” muses the actress.

The pair’s close bond was an asset when it came time to film some of the show’s toughest scenes. One particular confrontation in a teenager’s pink bedroom proved most challenging. Joel tries to pass Ellie off to his brother Tommy for the final leg of their journey, which calls up major feelings of abandonment in Ellie. The two end up in a war of words with each of them saying something that cuts deep.

WATCH Nico Parker interview: ‘The Last of Us’

“It’s a lot of pressure for sure,” reveals Ramsey, aware that the dialogue is ripped almost verbatim from a famous scene in the original video game. “I lost sleep over that scene.” The performer was committed to making the scene her own instead of just a replica of something that already existed in the minds of fans. So she trusted that the game version was in her subconscious, but let go of any attachment to it when it came time to capture the moment with Pascal. “The more that I think about the scene that I’m doing, the worse it is. The more I don’t think about it and just be in it, the better,” Ramsey describes. Despite the challenge of meeting the requirements for this emotionally devastating moment, she smiles thinking back to working with her scene partner Pascal. “It was nice to have that friend to lean on.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions