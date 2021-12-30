Ben Affleck movies: 18 greatest films ranked worst to best [PHOTOS]

Though he’s best known as an actor, the two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck has excelled in a variety of fields, including writing, directing and producing. And it was the writing and producing catgories that brought him his two Academy Awards. In honor of his busy 2021, which included reuniting with Matt Damon to co-write and co-star for “The Last Duel,” let’s take a look back at 18 of his greatest films, ranked worst to best.

Born in 1972, Affleck first gained notice as a hot young actor with supporting performances in movies such as “School Ties” (1992), “Dazed and Confused” (1993) and “Mallrats” (1995). He shot to stardom when he and Damon, lifelong friends, decided to write a couple of plum roles for themselves in the inspirational drama “Good Will Hunting” (1997). The box office smash bring the duo an Oscar and Golden Globe for screenwriting, launching both of their onscreen careers.

Having firmly established himself as a leading man, Affleck decided to try his luck behind the camera by directing the murder mystery “Gone Baby Gone” (2007), starring his younger brother, Casey Affleck. After lighting up the box office with his followup, “The Town” (2010), he hit the Oscar jackpot with “Argo” (2012), a true-life espionage thriller that cast him as a CIA agent trying to rescue American hostages in Iran by pretending to shoot a movie there. Despite earning universal acclaim, Affleck was famously snubbed in Best Director, after which he won prizes at the Golden Globes, DGA, BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards on his way to a Best Picture victory.

