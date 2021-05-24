‘Mare of Easttown’ cinematographer Ben Richardson on the moment he realized the power of Kate Winslet’s performance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Ten years after winning Best Limited Series Actress at the Emmy Awards for HBO’s “Mildred Pierce” adaptation, Kate Winslet could add a second Emmy victory to her resume thanks to the HBO show “Mare of Easttown.” The murder mystery is one of 2021’s best-reviewed new series and has Winslet in the thick of competition in the Best Actress category alongside standout contenders like Anya Taylor-Joy, Michaela Coel and Nicole Kidman.

Not that the buzz around Winslet’s performance came as a surprise to cinematographer Ben Richardson. As he explains in the Gold Derby Meet the Experts: Cinematographers panel, it was evident from the first minute on the set that Winslet had tapped into something deeper for her performance. Watch the exclusive video interview above.



“One of the earliest scenes we shot was not one of the most complicated ones, it gave her room to play with the character. But she never broke out of the layers to that person that she’s created,” he explains. “As a cinematographer, it gives you so much room to play. Because you’re never really having to assist the performance or enhance the performance. You’re free to shape and sculpt what the audience gets to see of that.”

SEE Watch our Meet the Experts panels

Richardson has built up an impressive resume in his career since making his feature debut on Best Picture nominee “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” In the years since that indie sensation, he’s served as cinematographer on projects such as “Drinking Buddies,” “Wind River,” multiple episodes of “Yellowstone,” and the upcoming Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” But despite that experience, Richardson says he was still “a little bit nervous” about tackling “Mare of Easttown,” in part because of its small-town locale.

“It’s such a grand story in the lives of these people,” he says. “I was worried about scope, I was worried about scale and about how to bring that to the screen. There were so many scenes that took place in these domestic environments and a lot of simple dialog scenes in small spaces. What I found was that we could bring all the scope we needed without cheating in any way. We were shooting in the real locations and we could make it all about the nuance and the detail and the scope of these homes, these environs, these little spaces in which these grand events were taking place.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions