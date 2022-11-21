‘Thirteen Lives’ composer Benjamin Wallfisch on the biggest challenge in scoring the Ron Howard drama [Exclusive Video Interview]

Ron Howard and Hans Zimmer have worked together numerous times, so when it came time for Howard to find a composer for his fact-based rescue drama “Thirteen Lives,” Zimmer had a great recommendation for the filmmaker: composer Benjamin Wallfisch, who counts the Oscar-winning Zimmer as a mentor and collaborator.

“We went through a process which definitely Hans has always done and that I’ve learned from him, which is to create a lot of music away from the picture before we even started,” Wallfisch tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview as part of our “Meet the Experts” composers panel. “So even before Ron started shooting, I wrote a sort of 20-minute suite just based on the script. The story itself, we’re dealing with this extraordinary story of true heroism and cultures coming together to achieve something that should have been impossible.”

Based on the Tham Luang cave rescue in 2018, when an international group came together to save a local soccer team of young boys and their coach, “Thirteen Lives” is a story of heroism without sentimentality. That was a direction from Howard, who specifically wanted to avoid retreading some of his beloved past projects about true-life heroism like “Apollo 13.”

“He wanted it to really be quite subtle, but we also couldn’t be generic,” Wallfisch says. To accomplish that, the composer sought to immerse himself in the local customs and music. “Unfortunately it was during the height of COVID lockdown… I really wanted to actually travel to the area itself and get to know the local songs, and the local folk music. But in the end, we had to do all that virtually.”

Wallfisch says he was helped greatly by Natt Buntita, a Thai musicologist and singer who introduced him to popular songs of the area – including “Soh Long Nan,” which became the starting point for the main theme.

“It really did take a lot of experimentation, because every time we tried to make it like a film score, it kind of didn’t work,” he says. “The biggest challenge was how to really not write a film score in many ways – how to just be subtle but still respectful of the true human experience that we see on the screen. This heroism which we didn’t need to amplify. We didn’t need to write the heroic music or the tension or the jeopardy because it’s all there.”

The tension in making a film score that isn’t necessarily a film score in the traditional sense extended all the way to the end when Howard shows the rescue itself.

“I did about nine verses that scene,” Wallfisch says of the key moment. When it came time to go through each of the versions, Howard came over to the composer’s house and Wallfisch says he kind of quickly put one last option together. That’s what ended up in the movie.

“Thirteen Lives,” he says, “rejected a lot of what you’d expect it would accept in terms of the music… what you would normally do as a film composer just never worked. So it was just a lot of experimentation and being happy with failure…. It was an amazing sort of collaborative journey.”

“Thirteen Lives” is streaming on Amazon.

