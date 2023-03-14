Berlin International Film Festival: Top 20 buzz-worthy awards contenders that premiered this year [PHOTOS]

The Berlinale (Berlin International Film Festival) comprises the annual pre-autumn festival circuit alongside Sundance, SXSW and Cannes. Though the competition isn’t exactly a pipeline to the Oscars, it has hosted premieres for past Best International Feature winners and nominees “A Fantastic Woman,” “On Body and Soul” and “A Separation.” Additionally, the festival launched “45 Years,” which earned Charlotte Rampling her first Academy Award nomination in 2016, and “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” which received nine bids and won four in 2015. The 73rd festival was held February 16 – 26.

This year’s jury was presided over by Academy Award nominee Kristen Stewart. The slate includes new efforts from Christian Petzold, Angela Schanelec and Christoph Hochhäusler, all three of whom belong to the Berlin school of filmmaking that emerged in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. 2023’s Golden Bear went to Nicolas Philibert’s “On the Adamant,” a documentary about a health care facility in Paris that specializes in art therapy and happens to be based out of a floating structure on the Seine. Presenting the award to Philibert, Stewart called the film “cinematic proof of the vital necessity of human expression.” Scroll through our gallery of the top 20 narrative feature premieres from this year’s Berlinale above (or click here for direct access).

