We now have our five nominees for Best Animated Short at the 2023 Oscars. While these pieces may not be as widely seen, we here at Gold Derby want to make sure you have the most information on them as you make your predictions. In that spirit, we are listing what each nominee is about as well as where you can watch some of them right now. Be sure to bookmark this page as it will be updated as more places to screen the nominees becomes available. Make sure to log your predictions in all 23 categories in our Oscar predictions center which is live now.

As a refresher, the last four winners of this category were “The Windshield Wiper” (2021), “If Anything Happens I Love You” (2020), “Hair Love” (2019) and “Bao” (2018).

Best Animated Short Oscar 2023: Where to watch the nominees

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” – This film follows the titular characters as an unexpected friendship forms between them as they all search for the boy’s home. It features the voices of Tom Hollander, Idris Elba and Gabriel Byrne and can be streamed on Apple TV+.

“The Flying Sailor” – The short is a rumination on an unexpected journey that a sailor finds himself on. Directed by the filmmaking team of Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby, the duo have been nominated in this category twice before for “When the Day Breaks” in 1999 and “Wild Life” in 2011. You can view it on the website of The New Yorker.

“Ice Merchants” – A father and his son sell the ice that they produce through a daily routine of parachute jumping off the cliff that their house is attached to. The New Yorker has it available to screen on their website.

“My Year of Dicks” – A 15-year-old teenager is set on the idea of losing her virginity while growing up in a small Texas town during the 1990s. The film’s writer, Pamela Ribon, was a co-writer of both “Moana” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” The short is available to view on Vimeo.

“An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It” – A mysterious ostrich who can talk helps a young office worker uncover all the inconsistencies in his stop-motion world. The short won the gold medal for animation at this year’s Student Academy Awards for Lachlan Pendragon. Not yet available to stream.

