16 best awards moments of 2020, including ‘Parasite,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ Billie Eilish and more [PHOTOS]

As this awful year of 2020 draws to a close, all of us here at Gold Derby want to have brighter, happier thoughts. That’s why we are thinking back to the greatest awards moments from an otherwise dreadful and dreary year.

Tour our photo gallery featuring 16 selections by editors and contributors from Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Golden Globes and more. They include shocking wins, amazing speeches, hilarious presenters and knockout performances. Our choices feature “Parasite” victories for the film awards, “Schitt’s Creek,” “Watchmen,” “Succession” and Zendaya wins for TV, Taron Egerton and Ramy Youssef at the Globes, Billie Eilish‘s domination and virtual ceremonies everywhere.

Do you think we forgot to mention anything on this list? Be sure to sound off and let us know your favorites in the comments below.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?