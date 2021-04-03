20 best basketball movies ranked, including ‘Space Jam,’ ‘He Got Game,’ Hoosiers’ [PHOTOS]

It’s that time of year again for basketball fans — March Madness is in full swing for collegiate teams, and the NBA playoffs are just weeks away. Basketball fans are a loyal bunch, following the excitement of the sport, with its heart-stopping beat-the-buzzer moments, dramatic plays and fast action whipping from one end of the court to the other. It’s no wonder that basketball makes for great cinema – and its players are capable of being part of the show.

There have been some great basketball films over the years, ranging from lowbrow comedies like “Celtic Pride” to family fare such as “Like Mike” to inspirational stories like “Coach Carter.” Some have used the sport as a way to shine a light on social issues over the years, with films like “Cornbread, Earl and Me” and “The Basketball Diaries” remaining relevant decades after their premieres. And most of these films feature real-life basketball players, making the game sequences worth the price of admission.

No matter what you’re in the mood for – a little romance with “Love and Basketball,” a timeless classic like “Hoosiers,” some trash talk from “White Men Can’t Jump” or a solid drama like “He Got Game” – there’s a basketball movie for you, and we’ve ranked the top 20 in our photo gallery. And don’t worry, we didn’t forget the campy ones either – it’s okay to admit you love “Space Jam.” We do, too!

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?