14 best Bill Nighy movies ranked, including ‘Living,’ ‘Love Actually,’ ‘Harry Potter’ and more [PHOTOS]

The much-beloved British character Bill Nighy, who turns 73 on December 12, just might earn his first Oscar nomination for a rare lead role as a career diplomat in “Living.” The film is adapted from a screenplay based on the 1952 film “Ikiru,”directed by Akira Kurosawa. Nighy plays Mr. Williams, a stodgy bowler-wearing London diplomat who is part of a team that slashes its way through a wall of bureaucracy. He then learns he has a terminal disease and only has weeks to live. Thanks to his closest work ally and friend Margaret (Aimee Lou Wood), he finds a way to give back to the community he has served as he leaves behind a special gift of a playground.

While Nighy has been in the running for other acting prizes on film, stage and TV, it’s about time that this icon of British cinema deserves to get for a little gold man. Tour our ranked photo gallery above with 14 of his films, ranked worst to best. Our list includes “Living,” “Love Actually,” “Harry Potter,” “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and more.

