Bruno Mars songs, ranked: Leave the door open for these 19 greatest hits

Bruno Mars was one of the defining artists of the 2010s, and he vaulted right into the 2020s by joining forces with Anderson Paak to form the supergroup Silk Sonic. They achieved chart-topping success right out of the gate with their first single together, “Leave the Door Open.” But where does that rank on the list of Mars’s all-time greatest hits thus far? See how we rank the best Bruno Mars songs below. Do you agree with our number-one pick?

19. “Wake Up in the Sky” with Gucci Mane and Kodak Black (2018)

18. “Please Me” with Cardi B (2019)

17. “Marry You” (2011)

16. “Young, Wild, and Free” with Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa (2011)

15. “Treasure” (2013)

14. “Runaway Baby” (2010)

13. “Finesse” (2018)

12. “Billionaire” with Travie McCoy (2010)

11. “24K Magic” (2016)

10. “It Will Rain” (2011)

9. “When I Was Your Man” (2013)

8. “The Lazy Song” (2011)

7. “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak as Silk Sonic (2021)

6. “That’s What I Like” (2017)

5. “Locked Out of Heaven” (2012)

4. “Grenade” (2010)

3. “Nothin’ on You” with B.o.B (2009)

2. “Just the Way You Are” (2010)

1. “Uptown Funk” with Mark Ronson (2014)

Mars launched his career in the late 2000s as a co-founder of the production team The Smeezingtons, working with artists including Flo Rida, Cee-Lo Green, Lil Wayne, and Adam Lambert, among others. As an artist he topped the Billboard Hot 100 before he even released his own debut single: he hit number-one as a featured artist on 2009’s “Nothin’ on You” by B.o.B., which preceded his own breakthrough single as a lead artist, 2010’s “Just the Way You Are.” It was such a sudden breakthrough that he earned seven Grammy nominations and one win in 2011 — before his debut album “Doo-Wops and Hooligans” was even eligible.

From there Mars sustained a rare level of commercial and industry success. He has won Grammys for Album of the Year twice (for his own “24K Magic” and as a producer on Adele‘s “25“) as well as Record of the Year twice (“Uptown Funk” and “24K Magic”). He earned an additional Album of the Year nomination for “Doo-Wops” and extra Record of the Year bids for “Nothin’ on You,” “Grenade,” and “Locked Out of Heaven,” plus another one as a producer a Cee-Lo’s “F*ck You.”

Several of his singles have been certified diamond for achieving more than 10 million units in sales and streams: “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade,” “When I Was Your Man,” “Uptown Funk,” and “That’s What I Like.” All that while embracing his musical roots, throwing it back to classic eras of R&B and delivering live performances reminiscent of James Brown, Prince, and Michael Jackson. That blend of modern style with classic influences may be why the recording academy has showered him with awards. So which of the above songs is your favorite, and what songs do you love that didn’t make our list?