12 best Carey Mulligan movies ranked, including ‘Promising Young Woman,’ ‘An Education,’ ‘Mudbound’ and more [PHOTOS]

Carey Mulligan claimed her first Oscar nomination for her lead role in the 2009 coming-of-age saga “An Education.” Now the British actress is once again collecting bountiful awards buzz for her latest role as a #MeToo- era femme fatale avenger in the darkly comic thriller “Promising Young Woman.”

Like many of the directors whose names appear on her resume, first-time helmer Emerald Fennell — the Season 2 showrunner for ”Killing Eve” who also plays Camila Parker Bowles in “The Crown” — has a distinctive vision that allows the actress to inhabit abundant shades of emotion, from ballsy and badass to pastel-pink and girly.

In honor of her latest, take a photo gallery tour of Mulligan’s 12 best movies, ranked worst to best. In addition to the films mentioned above, we also include “Pride and Prejudice,” “Mudbound,” “Wildlife” and more.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions