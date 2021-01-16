10 best Chadwick Boseman movies ranked, including ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ ‘Da 5 Bloods’ [PHOTOS]

Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death at the age of 43 shocked the world on August 28, 2020. The talented young actor, best known around the world for his portrayal of the superhero Black Panther, broke into Hollywood through a series of portrayals of black historical figures. Boseman was a versatile actor, capable of playing his roles with both a dignified stoicism and a manic energy. In honor of the late actor’s memory, let’s take a look back at his greatest film roles in our ranked photo gallery.

Boseman began his career as a theater actor and director, and shortly after starred in several small television roles, culminating in a recurring role on the show “Persons Unknown.” The actor got his big break when he was cast as baseball star Jackie Robinson in the biopic “42,” and was subsequently cast as singer James Brown in another biopic, “Get On Up.” Boseman received international attention when he was cast as King T’Challa, better known as Black Panther, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; “Black Panther” went on to become the ninth highest grossing film of all time, and was nominated for seven Oscars, winning three. The actor won an NAACP Image Award and a SAG film ensemble award for the role, which he played in a total of four films.

Boseman’s final performance appears in the 2020 release “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which was released posthumously on Netflix; before that he acted in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” also released on Netflix in 2020. If nominated for both films at the Oscars, Boseman would tie the record for most posthumous nominations with the late James Dean, who earned back-to-back Best Actor bids for “East of Eden” (1955) and “Giant” (1956). (Unlike Dean, Boseman could set the record for posthumous nominations in the same year, since he could contend for lead in “Ma Rainey’s” and supporting for “Da 5 Bloods.”) Both performances are reminders of the talent and potential that was lost when Boseman passed last year. Join us as we revisit the actor’s short but impressive career in our gallery of his 10 best roles.

