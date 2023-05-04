Chris Pratt movies: 10 greatest films ranked from worst to best

Chris Pratt became a star almost by accident. After early acting jobs on such TV series as “Everwood” and “The O.C.,” Pratt was booked to guest on a short six-episode arc on a new NBC sitcom, “Parks and Recreation.” When the six episodes aired, however, the unexpected happened. From just that brief time, Andy Dwyer, his goofball of a character, became an immediate fan favorite, and the show’s producers wasted little time in inviting Pratt to return as a series regular for the second season. As the show’s acclaim grew, so did the cheers for Pratt, resulting in his first Critics Choice nomination.

From there, films beckoned as Pratt was cast in key supporting roles in a number of Best Picture nominees, including “Her,” “Moneyball” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” 2014, however, proved to be Pratt’s breakout year, as he moved up to starring roles in a pair of films which turned out to be among the biggest box-office hits of that year — Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and the animated “The LEGO Movie.” Both films generated sequels in which Pratt again starred, with “Guardians” growing to become a lucrative three-film franchise (with cameos in other MCU properties).

So with the conclusion of the “Guardians” films, let’s raise a glass and offer a toast to the great Chris Pratt by ranking and counting down, from worst to best, his 10 top screen performances! Scroll through our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access).

Number-one on our list is his role as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in the MCU. From the moment we were first introduced to Pratt’s Star-Lord, bopping in space to Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” on his Walkman, we knew that “Guardians of the Galaxy” was going to be something different. And key to that difference was Pratt’s characterization, an action hero that was both a galaxy defender and an insecure nutjob. It’s a skillful combination of Pratt’s comedy chops from television and his growing action skills in his film work, both on full display not only in the “Guardians” trilogy but also in the team’s appearances throughout the Marvel Comic Universe.

