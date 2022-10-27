Top 10 Disney Heroes Ranked From Worst to Best [PHOTOS]

On November 23, Disney Animation Studios will release its 61st feature film, entitled “Strange World.” For the first time since “Ralph Breaks the Internet” in 2018, the film will focus on a male protagonist – namely teenage explorer Ethan Clade (voiced by Jaboukie Young-White). In anticipation of him joining the ranks of the best Disney heroes, we have compiled a list of the greatest good guys in the canon so far. Who makes our Top 10 ranked list?

Disney animators have been crafting entertaining feature-length tales of heroism for more than 80 years, and every imaginable admirable human quality is evident in at least one of their male characters. Their hero’s journeys are rarely smooth, but the ways they adapt to their weaknesses are what make them truly strong. To be considered great, a Disney hero should possess more than amazing physicality, as having solid mental fortitude and a capacity to grow usually makes them more compelling.

Only the 60 feature films that currently make up the Disney Animation Studios canon were considered in compiling this ranking. This excludes direct-to-video continuation films and other non-canonical specials but includes theatrically released sequels.

