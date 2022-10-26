Top 10 Disney Heroines Ranked From Worst to Best [PHOTOS]

With the November 2021 release of “Encanto,” Mirabel Madrigal became the latest in a long line of the best Disney heroines dating all the way back to Snow White of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Who makes our Top 10 ranked list?

In the eight decades since “Snow White,” Disney audiences and their values have evolved, with women’s rights having advanced exponentially. Compared to the more helpless and demure Disney heroines of the past, modern heroines like Mirabel represent what it means to be a strong woman in today’s world. Scroll through our photo gallery to see our ranking of the 10 greatest Disney heroines of all time.

Disney Animation Studios has produced many inspiring tales of female bravery over the last 85 years, and its slate of heroines represent a vast array of honorable qualities. No matter what challenges or temptations they face, or whether they are more physically or psychologically strong, they ultimately never fail to choose the right paths and serve as positive role models.

Only the 60 feature films that currently make up the Disney Animation Studios canon were considered in compiling this ranking. This excludes direct-to-video continuation films and other non-canonical specials but includes theatrically released sequels. Many of the heroines on this list happen to be Disney Princesses, but all eligible female protagonists were considered. Furthermore, just because a character is a great princess does not mean she should rank as highly as a general heroine.

